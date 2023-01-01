Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (683K versus 505K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (683K versus 505K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 939 and 747 points

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 939 and 747 points Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 523 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12X 917 nits Galaxy A73 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +3% 89.2% Galaxy A73 5G 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 29.3 GB 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr - Watching video 16:44 hr - Gaming 05:31 hr - Standby 104 hr - General battery life Xiaomi 12X 35:28 hr Galaxy A73 5G n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X 90.1 dB Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2021 March 2022 Release date December 2021 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.