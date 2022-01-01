Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 335K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (924 against 675 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (156 vs 105 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 97.6%
PWM 523 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +37%
924 nits
Galaxy M51
675 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +3%
89.2%
Galaxy M51
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 675 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +74%
939
Galaxy M51
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +92%
3144
Galaxy M51
1634
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +106%
691166
Galaxy M51
335303
CPU 182068 102374
GPU 244860 89044
Memory 124404 55836
UX 145738 88846
Total score 691166 335303
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X +474%
4237
Galaxy M51
738
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 25 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 4237 738
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1
OS size 29.3 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 12X
15:56 hr
Galaxy M51 +6%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 12X
19:08 hr
Galaxy M51 +32%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 12X
27:34 hr
Galaxy M51 +92%
52:57 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (89th and 2nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X
90.1 dB
Galaxy M51
89.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 August 2020
Release date December 2021 September 2020
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

