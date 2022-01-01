Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.