Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S10 VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy S10 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 73% longer battery life (35:28 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 73% longer battery life (35:28 vs 20:33 hours) Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 505K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 505K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (924 against 814 nits)

Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (924 against 814 nits) The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 32% higher pixel density (551 vs 419 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (551 vs 419 PPI) Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 419 ppi 551 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1215 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.08% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 98.1% PWM 523 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12X +14% 924 nits Galaxy S10 814 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +1% 89.2% Galaxy S10 88.08%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0 OS size 29.3 GB 9.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh Charge power 67 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr 06:03 hr Watching video 16:44 hr 10:32 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 03:11 hr Standby 104 hr 70 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12X +73% 35:28 hr Galaxy S10 20:33 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S10 124 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S10 100 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S10 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12X +2% 90.1 dB Galaxy S10 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 February 2019 Release date December 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.