Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (746K versus 670K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- Reverse charging feature
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 998 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +4%
3376
3250
|CPU
|-
|192462
|GPU
|-
|274124
|Memory
|-
|128894
|UX
|-
|146347
|Total score
|670639
|746975
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (79th and 31st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|-
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0"
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|January 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.
