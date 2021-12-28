Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Xiaomi 12X
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (746K versus 670K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 998 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
670639
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
746975
CPU - 192462
GPU - 274124
Memory - 128894
UX - 146347
Total score 670639 746975
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (79th and 31st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 January 2022
Release date December 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

