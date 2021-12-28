Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (746K versus 670K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Reverse charging feature

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 998 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X 1109 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +5% 89.2% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660 GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Xiaomi 12X 998 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11% 1112 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Xiaomi 12X +4% 3376 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3250 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Xiaomi 12X 670639 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11% 746975 CPU - 192462 GPU - 274124 Memory - 128894 UX - 146347 Total score 670639 746975 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (79th and 31st place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0"

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2022 Release date December 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.