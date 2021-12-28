Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 888 nits)

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

Weighs 24 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (735K versus 670K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100

Reverse charging feature

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1100 and 998 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 6.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +25% 1109 nits Galaxy S21 Plus 888 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +1% 89.2% Galaxy S21 Plus 88.3%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 27.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Plus 123 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Plus 93 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Plus 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Plus 87.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2021 Release date December 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.