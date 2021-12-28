Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (1109 against 1025 nits)

Weighs 51 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 670K)

23% higher pixel density (515 vs 419 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12X Price Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 515 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Xiaomi 12X +8% 1109 nits Galaxy S21 Ultra 1025 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X 89.2% Galaxy S21 Ultra +1% 89.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 26.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording - Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 240 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 98 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy S21 Ultra 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 January 2021 Release date December 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.