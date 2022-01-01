Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 1096 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
- Reverse charging feature
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1139 and 988 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|1300 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
988
Galaxy S22 Plus +15%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3339
Galaxy S22 Plus +3%
3442
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|-
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.
