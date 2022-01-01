Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy S22 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Xiaomi 12X
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 1096 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1139 and 988 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy S22 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X
1096 nits
Galaxy S22 Plus +59%
1745 nits

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +1%
89.2%
Galaxy S22 Plus
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 675 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
988
Galaxy S22 Plus +15%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X
3339
Galaxy S22 Plus +3%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording - Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.

