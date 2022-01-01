Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

VS
Xiaomi 12X
Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (35:28 vs 25:39 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (859K versus 691K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 523 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X
919 nits
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +6%
973 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X
691545
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +24%
859756
CPU 182068 212298
GPU 244860 354071
Memory 124404 152419
UX 145738 141833
Total score 691545 859756
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 49%
Graphics test 25 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 4237 7631
PCMark 3.0 score - 13171
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 29.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 08:32 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 11:22 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 04:16 hr
Standby 104 hr 88 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X +38%
35:28 hr
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 February 2022
Release date December 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon). But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.

