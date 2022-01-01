Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Shows 38% longer battery life (35:28 vs 25:39 hours)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (859K versus 691K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|-
|PWM
|523 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
935
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3150
3658
|CPU
|182068
|212298
|GPU
|244860
|354071
|Memory
|124404
|152419
|UX
|145738
|141833
|Total score
|691545
|859756
|Stability
|99%
|49%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|4237
|7631
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13171
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (97th and 24th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|13:05 hr
|08:32 hr
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|11:22 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|04:16 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon). But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12X.
