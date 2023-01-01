Xiaomi 12X vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G VS Xiaomi 12X Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X Shows 76% longer battery life (35:28 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 76% longer battery life (35:28 vs 20:09 hours) Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh

Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Waterproof body (IPX8 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9 PPI 419 ppi 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 95.3% PWM 523 Hz 242 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 12X 924 nits Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 926 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12X +5% 89.2% Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 29.3 GB 29 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (10 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:05 hr 06:58 hr Watching video 16:44 hr 09:12 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 03:32 hr Standby 104 hr 64 hr General battery life Xiaomi 12X +76% 35:28 hr Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 127 Video quality Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 101 Generic camera score Xiaomi 12X n/a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xiaomi 12X +2% 90.1 dB Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 August 2021 Release date December 2021 August 2021 SAR (head) - 0.86 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12X. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.