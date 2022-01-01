Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.