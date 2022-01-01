Xiaomi 12X vs 12S Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Shows 13% longer battery life (35:28 vs 31:31 hours)
- Weighs 49 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.02 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1096K versus 686K)
- 24% higher pixel density (521 vs 419 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4860 vs 4500 mAh
- Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1067 against 930 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.7%
|PWM
|523 Hz
|186 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
943
12S Ultra +41%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3178
12S Ultra +39%
4418
|CPU
|185270
|252060
|GPU
|242268
|482481
|Memory
|108952
|182844
|UX
|148511
|173557
|Total score
|686277
|1096456
|Stability
|99%
|68%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|4243
|9805
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13376
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (152nd and 14th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4860 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (73% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|13:05 hr
|11:47 hr
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|13:51 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:38 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|128°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
150
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a better buy.
