Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Apple iPhone 13 mini VS Xiaomi 13 Lite Apple iPhone 13 mini Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite Comes with 2094 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2406 mAh

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 564K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Lite n/a iPhone 13 mini 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 141 g (4.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 13 Lite +5% 89.5% iPhone 13 mini 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2406 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:48 hr Watching video - 11:55 hr Gaming - 05:14 hr Standby - 124 hr General battery life 13 Lite n/a iPhone 13 mini 32:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Lite n/a iPhone 13 mini 138 Video quality 13 Lite n/a iPhone 13 mini 117 Generic camera score 13 Lite n/a iPhone 13 mini 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Lite n/a iPhone 13 mini 87.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2021 Release date March 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 mini is definitely a better buy.