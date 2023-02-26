Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Xiaomi 13 Lite Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 22.5 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Lite n/a Phone (1) 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Lite +4% 89.5% Phone (1) 85.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 13 Lite and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 644 Adreno 642L GPU clock - 608 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 13 Lite 799 Phone (1) +3% 820 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13 Lite 2925 Phone (1) +2% 2984 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 13 Lite 564682 Phone (1) +2% 573486 CPU - 160405 GPU - 175059 Memory - 113702 UX - 130019 Total score 564682 573486 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:12 hr Watching video - 15:54 hr Gaming - 04:48 hr Standby - 108 hr General battery life 13 Lite n/a Phone (1) 34:17 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Lite n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality 13 Lite n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score 13 Lite n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Lite n/a Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 July 2022 Release date March 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13 Lite.