Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Lite vs Reno 10 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

71 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Lite
VS
72 out of 100
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 13 Lite
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 67W)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Lite and Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Lite
vs
Reno 10 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Lite
930 nits
Reno 10 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Lite
89.5%
Reno 10 Pro 5G
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Lite and Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 644 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Lite +4%
792
Reno 10 Pro 5G
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Lite +5%
2910
Reno 10 Pro 5G
2767
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Lite
574141
Reno 10 Pro 5G
n/a
CPU 163685 -
GPU 178953 -
Memory 104138 -
UX 129403 -
Total score 574141 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.7 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Graphics score 3094 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 13.1
OS size 33.1 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 11 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:15 hr -
Watching video 14:39 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
13 Lite
31:05 hr
Reno 10 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Lite
91.6 dB
Reno 10 Pro 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 July 2023
Release date March 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Xiaomi 12 Lite
2. Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
3. Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Xiaomi 13
4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro Plus
5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 10 5G
6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 3
7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 11R
8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs Google Pixel 7a
9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский