Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G VS Xiaomi 13 Lite Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (564K versus 477K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Weighs 24 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Lite +4% 89.5% Galaxy A34 5G 86.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 13 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 644 Mali-G68 MC4 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 13 Lite +4% 799 Galaxy A34 5G 766 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13 Lite +27% 2925 Galaxy A34 5G 2299 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 13 Lite +18% 564682 Galaxy A34 5G 477321 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture - f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Lite. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.