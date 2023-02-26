Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) VS Xiaomi 13 Lite Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Lite n/a Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 977 nits

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Lite +2% 89.5% Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:32 hr Watching video - 11:22 hr Gaming - 04:15 hr Standby - 88 hr General battery life 13 Lite n/a Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) 25:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 February 2022 SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.