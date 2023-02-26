Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Vivo V25 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Lite Vivo V25 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Vivo V25 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

Ready for eSIM technology Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4500 mAh 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (706K versus 564K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (706K versus 564K) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Lite Price Vivo V25 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Lite n/a V25 Pro 799 nits

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Lite 89.5% V25 Pro 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4830 mAh Charge power 67 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:56 hr Watching video - 15:01 hr Gaming - 07:16 hr Standby - 96 hr General battery life 13 Lite n/a V25 Pro 34:03 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture - f/2.5 Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13 Lite.