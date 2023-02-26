Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Vivo V27 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Lite Vivo V27 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Vivo V27 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite Ready for eSIM technology

Ready for eSIM technology Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (872K versus 564K)

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (872K versus 564K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 799 points

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Lite 89.5% V27 Pro +1% 90.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 13 Lite and Vivo V27 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 644 Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock - 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 13 Lite 799 V27 Pro +25% 1000 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13 Lite 2925 V27 Pro +34% 3910 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 13 Lite 564682 V27 Pro +55% 872961 AnTuTu Rating Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 67 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (50% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766V (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture - f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13 Lite.