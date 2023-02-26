Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Lite vs V27 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Lite vs Vivo V27 Pro

Ксиаоми 13 Лайт
VS
Виво V27 Про
Xiaomi 13 Lite
Vivo V27 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Vivo V27 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (872K versus 564K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 799 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Lite
vs
V27 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Lite
89.5%
V27 Pro +1%
90.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Lite and Vivo V27 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 644 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Lite
799
V27 Pro +25%
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Lite
2925
V27 Pro +34%
3910
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Lite
564682
V27 Pro +55%
872961
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766V (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture - f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and 13 Lite
2. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and 13 Lite
3. Phone (1) and 13 Lite
4. 13 Pro and 13 Lite
5. Galaxy A34 5G and 13 Lite
6. Galaxy S22 and V27 Pro
7. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and V27 Pro
8. V25 Pro and V27 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish