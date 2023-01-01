Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2005 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 2815 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 18W)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1242K versus 721K)
  • Delivers 94% higher peak brightness (1246 against 642 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 65 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1602 and 1485 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.4%
PWM 120 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 2 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +94%
1246 nits
iPhone 12
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 164 g (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +4%
89.6%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro
1485
iPhone 12 +8%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +26%
5070
iPhone 12
4037
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +72%
1242118
iPhone 12
721329
CPU 253403 190881
GPU 565133 276954
Memory 228276 124912
UX 197160 129781
Total score 1242118 721329
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +67%
12742
iPhone 12
7609
Max surface temperature 36 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 79% 77%
Graphics test 76 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 12742 7609
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 32 GB 7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4820 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 99 hr 119 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +5%
33:57 hr
iPhone 12
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type PureCel BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro +3%
136
iPhone 12
132
Video quality
13 Pro +15%
129
iPhone 12
112
Generic camera score
13 Pro +11%
136
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +9%
88.5 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 October 2020
Release date December 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W -
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

