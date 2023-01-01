Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

88 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Pro
VS
73 out of 100
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 18W)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1242K versus 726K)
  • Comes with 1133 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1246 against 862 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1602 and 1485 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.4%
PWM 120 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +45%
1246 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max
862 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +3%
89.6%
iPhone 12 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro
1485
iPhone 12 Pro Max +8%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +20%
5070
iPhone 12 Pro Max
4219
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +71%
1242118
iPhone 12 Pro Max
726576
CPU 253403 199661
GPU 565133 262671
Memory 228276 132086
UX 197160 136404
Total score 1242118 726576
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +62%
12742
iPhone 12 Pro Max
7882
Max surface temperature 36 °C 45 °C
Stability 79% 75%
Graphics test 76 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 12742 7882
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 32 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 4820 mAh 3687 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 14:25 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 07:11 hr
Standby 99 hr 122 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
33:57 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +4%
35:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type PureCel Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
13 Pro +14%
129
iPhone 12 Pro Max
113
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +9%
88.5 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 October 2020
Release date December 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W -
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (88.2%)
2 (11.8%)
Total votes: 17

