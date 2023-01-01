Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Comes with 2414 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 2406 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1284K versus 778K)
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1246 against 843 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 88 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1719 and 1485 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.7%
PWM 120 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 2 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +48%
1246 nits
iPhone 13 mini
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 141 g (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +5%
89.6%
iPhone 13 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro
1485
iPhone 13 mini +16%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +9%
5072
iPhone 13 mini
4669
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +65%
1284589
iPhone 13 mini
778369
CPU 278655 193760
GPU 578893 347737
Memory 241568 108337
UX 189574 131541
Total score 1284589 778369
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +44%
12832
iPhone 13 mini
8921
Stability 78% 77%
Graphics test 76 FPS 53 FPS
Graphics score 12832 8921
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 32 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 2406 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 10:48 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 11:55 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:14 hr
Standby 99 hr 124 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +5%
33:56 hr
iPhone 13 mini
32:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro +1%
88.5 dB
iPhone 13 mini
87.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2021
Release date December 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

