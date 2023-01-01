Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 mini VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Apple iPhone 13 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro Comes with 2414 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 2406 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower Weighs 88 grams less

Weighs 88 grams less 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1719 and 1485 points

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1719 and 1485 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Pro Price Apple iPhone 13 mini Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.7% PWM 120 Hz 510 Hz Response time 2 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro +48% 1246 nits iPhone 13 mini 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 141 g (4.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro +5% 89.6% iPhone 13 mini 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 32 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 2406 mAh Charge power 120 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 10:48 hr Watching video 17:34 hr 11:55 hr Gaming 04:37 hr 05:14 hr Standby 99 hr 124 hr General battery life 13 Pro +5% 33:56 hr iPhone 13 mini 32:15 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 138 Video quality 13 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 117 Generic camera score 13 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Pro +1% 88.5 dB iPhone 13 mini 87.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 September 2021 Release date December 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.