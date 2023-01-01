Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1223K versus 803K)

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1223K versus 803K) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Comes with 495 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4325 mAh

Comes with 495 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4325 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi Weighs 26 grams less

Weighs 26 grams less 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1517 points

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1517 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 59 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 804 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro +3% 89.6% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 120 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:47 hr Watching video - 17:29 hr Gaming - 06:12 hr Standby - 146 hr General battery life 13 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 41:09 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 22 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 135 Video quality 13 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 146 Generic camera score 13 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 September 2022 Release date December 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.