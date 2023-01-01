Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Эпл Айофн 4 Плюс
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1223K versus 803K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 495 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4325 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1517 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 59 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Plus
804 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +3%
89.6%
iPhone 14 Plus
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro
1517
iPhone 14 Plus +14%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +16%
5352
iPhone 14 Plus
4621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +52%
1223046
iPhone 14 Plus
803623
CPU - 197630
GPU - 331488
Memory - 134708
UX - 134652
Total score 1223046 803623
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +36%
12934
iPhone 14 Plus
9505
Stability 79% 75%
Graphics test 77 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 12934 9505
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:47 hr
Watching video - 17:29 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 146 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Plus
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Xiaomi 13 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13
5. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
6. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 12
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish