Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1242K versus 772K)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (33:57 vs 27:15 hours)
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1246 against 859 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 30W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.5%
PWM 120 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +45%
1246 nits
Pixel 6 Pro
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +1%
89.6%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor
Max clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 680 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +44%
1485
Pixel 6 Pro
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +81%
5070
Pixel 6 Pro
2805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +61%
1242118
Pixel 6 Pro
772039
CPU 253403 199110
GPU 565133 299002
Memory 228276 119211
UX 197160 161867
Total score 1242118 772039
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +105%
12742
Pixel 6 Pro
6219
Max surface temperature 36 °C 40.4 °C
Stability 79% 56%
Graphics test 76 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 12742 6219
PCMark 3.0
13 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
11405
Web score - 8583
Video editing - 6868
Photo editing - 17844
Data manipulation - 11132
Writing score - 16302
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 32 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4820 mAh 5003 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 08:47 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 99 hr 93 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +25%
33:57 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 114°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +5%
88.5 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 October 2021
Release date December 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

