Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1229K versus 823K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1515 and 1060 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1095 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 229 gramm (8.08 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +1%
89.6%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +43%
1515
Pixel 7 Pro
1060
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +67%
5344
Pixel 7 Pro
3205
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +49%
1229941
Pixel 7 Pro
823885
CPU - 224187
GPU - 315310
Memory - 117737
UX - 159098
Total score 1229941 823885
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
6411
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6411
PCMark 3.0 score - 11449
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:19 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:59 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 126°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 October 2022
Release date December 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro
2. 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. 13 Pro or 10 Pro
4. 13 Pro or iPhone 14
5. 13 Pro or Xiaomi 13
6. Pixel 7 Pro or Galaxy A53 5G
7. Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 12
8. Pixel 7 Pro or 10 Pro
9. Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 6a
10. Pixel 7 Pro or Find X5 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish