Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Honor Magic 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 4 Про
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (33:56 vs 25:00 hours)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1284K versus 931K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (1246 against 956 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 94.7%
PWM 120 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +30%
1246 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro
956 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
Honor Magic 4 Pro +4%
93%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +32%
1485
Honor Magic 4 Pro
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +46%
5072
Honor Magic 4 Pro
3483
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +38%
1284589
Honor Magic 4 Pro
931726
CPU 278655 187881
GPU 578893 434884
Memory 241568 148460
UX 189574 166743
Total score 1284589 931726
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +30%
12832
Honor Magic 4 Pro
9878
Stability 78% 63%
Graphics test 76 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 12832 9878
PCMark 3.0 score - 13715
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (6th and 67th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 Magic UI 6
OS size 32 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 09:14 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 11:47 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:28 hr
Standby 99 hr 68 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +36%
33:56 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 115° 122°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
88.5 dB
Honor Magic 4 Pro
88.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 February 2022
Release date December 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi 12T Pro vs 13 Pro
4. OnePlus 11 vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
6. Huawei Mate 50 Pro vs Honor Magic 4 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish