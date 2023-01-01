Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro 1246 nits Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro 89.6% Honor Magic 5 Pro +2% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes Full charging time 0:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 17:34 hr - Gaming 04:37 hr - Standby 99 hr - General battery life 13 Pro 33:56 hr Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 122° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 154 Video quality 13 Pro n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 144 Generic camera score 13 Pro n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 152

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Pro 88.5 dB Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro.