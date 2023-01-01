Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Huawei P30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 479K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 479K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 106% higher peak brightness (1244 against 604 nits)

Delivers 106% higher peak brightness (1244 against 604 nits) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10 Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4200 mAh

Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4200 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Weighs 37 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Pro Price Huawei P30 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.47 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 570 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99% PWM 120 Hz 231 Hz Response time 2 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro +106% 1244 nits P30 Pro 604 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro +1% 89.6% P30 Pro 88.89%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 14 EMUI 12 OS size 32 GB 13.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 120 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 10:38 hr Watching video 17:34 hr 16:28 hr Gaming 04:37 hr 05:23 hr Standby 99 hr 99 hr General battery life 13 Pro +5% 33:56 hr P30 Pro 32:22 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm 29 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type - BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro +14% 136 P30 Pro 119 Video quality 13 Pro +33% 129 P30 Pro 97 Generic camera score 13 Pro +21% 136 P30 Pro 112

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 13 Pro +1% 88.5 dB P30 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 March 2019 Release date December 2022 May 2019 SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on 13 Pro: - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.