Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 479K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 106% higher peak brightness (1244 against 604 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
97
P30 Pro
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13 Pro
93
P30 Pro
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
83
P30 Pro
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
81
P30 Pro
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
90
P30 Pro
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
88
P30 Pro
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 570 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99%
PWM 120 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +106%
1244 nits
P30 Pro
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +1%
89.6%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max clock 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 680 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +121%
1478
P30 Pro
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +120%
5039
P30 Pro
2292
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +168%
1282780
P30 Pro
479197
CPU 278655 142989
GPU 578893 148351
Memory 241568 83790
UX 189574 108898
Total score 1282780 479197
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +414%
12802
P30 Pro
2490
Max surface temperature 36 °C 40 °C
Stability 82% 48%
Graphics test 76 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 12802 2490
PCMark 3.0
13 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
8484
Web score - 6482
Video editing - 5713
Photo editing - 14227
Data manipulation - 7736
Writing score - 10821
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 14 EMUI 12
OS size 32 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 120 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 10:38 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 16:28 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:23 hr
Standby 99 hr 99 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +5%
33:56 hr
P30 Pro
32:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro +14%
136
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
13 Pro +33%
129
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
13 Pro +21%
136
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +1%
88.5 dB
P30 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 March 2019
Release date December 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

