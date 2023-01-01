Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei P50 VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Huawei P50 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei P50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 719K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro 1244 nits Huawei P50 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro +2% 89.6% Huawei P50 88%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM MIUI 14 HarmonyOS 2.0 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 17:34 hr - Gaming 04:37 hr - Standby 99 hr - General battery life 13 Pro 33:56 hr Huawei P50 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° - Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro 136 Huawei P50 n/a Video quality 13 Pro 129 Huawei P50 n/a Generic camera score 13 Pro 136 Huawei P50 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes - Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 13 Pro 88.5 dB Huawei P50 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 July 2021 Release date December 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on 13 Pro: - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.