Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Хуавей П50 Про
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (33:56 vs 23:37 hours)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 811K)
  • Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (1244 against 747 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4360 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (522 vs 450 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
97
P50 Pro
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13 Pro
93
P50 Pro
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
83
P50 Pro
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
81
P50 Pro
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
90
P50 Pro
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
88
P50 Pro
76

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 850 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 100%
PWM 120 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +67%
1244 nits
P50 Pro
747 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
P50 Pro +2%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +34%
1478
P50 Pro
1100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +61%
5039
P50 Pro
3125
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +58%
1282780
P50 Pro
811033
CPU 278655 210563
GPU 578893 313010
Memory 241568 134659
UX 189574 155752
Total score 1282780 811033
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro
12802
P50 Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 36 °C 38.7 °C
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 76 FPS -
Graphics score 12802 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (8th and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM MIUI 14 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 32 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 07:37 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 09:04 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 99 hr 89 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +44%
33:56 hr
P50 Pro
23:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro
136
P50 Pro +10%
149
Video quality
13 Pro +11%
129
P50 Pro
116
Generic camera score
13 Pro
136
P50 Pro +6%
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +2%
88.5 dB
P50 Pro
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 July 2021
Release date December 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

