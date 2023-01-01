Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Huawei P60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei P60

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Хуавей П60
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Huawei P60

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei P60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 986K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (522 vs 444 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1478 and 1187 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Huawei P60

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
1244 nits
Huawei P60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
Huawei P60
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Huawei P60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 875 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +25%
1478
Huawei P60
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +29%
5039
Huawei P60
3896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +30%
1282780
Huawei P60
986055
CPU 278655 -
GPU 578893 -
Memory 241568 -
UX 189574 -
Total score 1282780 986055
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro
12802
Huawei P60
n/a
Max surface temperature 36 °C -
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 76 FPS -
Graphics score 12802 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (8th and 62nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 EMUI 13.1
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4815 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:22 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 17:34 hr -
Gaming 04:37 hr -
Standby 99 hr -
General battery life
13 Pro
33:56 hr
Huawei P60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro
136
Huawei P60
n/a
Video quality
13 Pro
129
Huawei P60
n/a
Generic camera score
13 Pro
136
Huawei P60
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro
88.5 dB
Huawei P60
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 March 2023
Release date December 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Xiaomi 13
5. Huawei P60 vs Apple iPhone 13
6. Huawei P60 vs Apple iPhone 14
7. Huawei P60 vs P60 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish