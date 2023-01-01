Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Huawei P60
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Huawei P60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 986K)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 18% higher pixel density (522 vs 444 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1478 and 1187 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Weighs 32 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
82
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|229 g (8.08 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|875 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +25%
1478
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +29%
5039
3896
|CPU
|278655
|-
|GPU
|578893
|-
|Memory
|241568
|-
|UX
|189574
|-
|Total score
|1282780
|986055
|Max surface temperature
|36 °C
|-
|Stability
|82%
|-
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12802
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (8th and 62nd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|EMUI 13.1
|OS size
|32 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|4815 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:34 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:37 hr
|-
|Standby
|99 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
- Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P60.
