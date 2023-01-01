Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Motorola Moto X40 VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Motorola Moto X40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Motorola Moto X40, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro 33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (522 vs 393 PPI) The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X40 Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Weighs 30 grams less

Weighs 30 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro 89.6% Moto X40 +1% 90.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 MYUI 5.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 120 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 0:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 117° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 December 2022 Release date December 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It has a better display, software, and sound.