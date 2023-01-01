Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Motorola ThinkPhone – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Motorola ThinkPhone

88 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Pro
VS
83 out of 100
Motorola ThinkPhone
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Motorola ThinkPhone

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Motorola ThinkPhone, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 399 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1256K versus 1073K)
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (1261 against 1075 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola ThinkPhone
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (38:11 vs 33:57 hours)
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Motorola ThinkPhone crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Motorola ThinkPhone

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +17%
1261 nits
Motorola ThinkPhone
1075 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.76 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.38 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +1%
89.6%
Motorola ThinkPhone
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Motorola ThinkPhone in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +16%
1492
Motorola ThinkPhone
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +20%
5130
Motorola ThinkPhone
4288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +17%
1256331
Motorola ThinkPhone
1073759
CPU 251446 233919
GPU 567940 473423
Memory 233181 179310
UX 191863 183568
Total score 1256331 1073759
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36 °C -
Stability 79% -
Graphics test 76 FPS -
Graphics score 12777 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (14th and 38th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 My UX
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 12:10 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 16:50 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 99 hr 140 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
33:57 hr
Motorola ThinkPhone +12%
38:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 January 2023
Release date December 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola ThinkPhone.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
