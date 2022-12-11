Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1224K versus 1003K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1511 and 976 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Weighs 28.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
98
10 Pro
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13 Pro
97
10 Pro
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
91
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
82
10 Pro
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
87
10 Pro
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
88
10 Pro
82

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
782 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 229 gramm (8.08 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +55%
1511
10 Pro
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +55%
5360
10 Pro
3448
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +22%
1224837
10 Pro
1003197
CPU - 227709
GPU - 430176
Memory - 160925
UX - 175122
Total score 1224837 1003197
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
9566
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9566
PCMark 3.0 score - 11675
AnTuTu Ranking (6th and 37th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 150°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
132
Video quality
13 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
13 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 January 2022
Release date December 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

