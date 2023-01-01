Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1242K versus 809K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (33:57 vs 31:51 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1246 against 870 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 65W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
96
9 Pro
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
83
9 Pro
78
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
13 Pro
93
9 Pro
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
13 Pro
98
9 Pro
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
80
9 Pro
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
90
9 Pro
91
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
88
9 Pro
76
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 97.8%
PWM 120 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 2 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +43%
1246 nits
9 Pro
870 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
9 Pro +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +32%
1485
9 Pro
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +40%
5070
9 Pro
3620
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +53%
1242118
9 Pro
809821
CPU 253403 208536
GPU 565133 313189
Memory 228276 134169
UX 197160 155377
Total score 1242118 809821
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +123%
12742
9 Pro
5707
Max surface temperature 36 °C 45.6 °C
Stability 79% 57%
Graphics test 76 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12742 5707
PCMark 3.0
13 Pro
n/a
9 Pro
11374
Web score - 8442
Video editing - 6046
Photo editing - 28486
Data manipulation - 9673
Writing score - 15862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13
OS size 32 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 11:28 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 99 hr 113 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +7%
33:57 hr
9 Pro
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 140°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type PureCel Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro +5%
136
9 Pro
129
Video quality
13 Pro +19%
129
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
13 Pro +10%
136
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +9%
88.5 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 March 2021
Release date December 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W -
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

