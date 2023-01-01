Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Oppo Find X5

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Оппо Find X5
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Oppo Find X5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 817K)
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1262 against 813 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (522 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Weighs 33 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
97
Find X5
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13 Pro
94
Find X5
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
83
Find X5
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
82
Find X5
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
90
Find X5
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
88
Find X5
77

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Find X5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +55%
1262 nits
Find X5
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +1%
89.6%
Find X5
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +32%
1490
Find X5
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +37%
5098
Find X5
3713
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +58%
1292275
Find X5
817114
CPU 278655 -
GPU 578893 -
Memory 241568 -
UX 189574 -
Total score 1292275 817114
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +120%
12802
Find X5
5829
Max surface temperature 36 °C -
Stability 82% 63%
Graphics test 76 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12802 5829
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (9th and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 99 hr 92 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +3%
33:56 hr
Find X5
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 110°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro +5%
136
Find X5
129
Video quality
13 Pro +28%
129
Find X5
101
Generic camera score
13 Pro +11%
136
Find X5
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro
88.5 dB
Find X5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 February 2022
Release date December 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Xiaomi 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro or 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi 12T Pro or 13 Pro
4. OnePlus 11 or Xiaomi 13 Pro
5. Google Pixel 6 or Oppo Find X5
6. Oppo Find X3 or Find X5
7. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Find X5
8. Oppo Reno 8 or Find X5
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish