Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1279K versus 997K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1279K versus 997K) 16% higher pixel density (522 vs 451 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (522 vs 451 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Weighs 30 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Pro Price Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro 1250 nits Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal - Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro +2% 89.6% Realme GT Neo 5 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 17:34 hr - Gaming 04:37 hr - Standby 99 hr - General battery life 13 Pro 33:56 hr Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 112° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro 136 Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Video quality 13 Pro 129 Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Generic camera score 13 Pro 136 Realme GT Neo 5 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 13 Pro 88.5 dB Realme GT Neo 5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.