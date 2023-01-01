Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 5

Xiaomi 13 Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1279K versus 997K)
  • 16% higher pixel density (522 vs 451 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
1250 nits
Realme GT Neo 5
n/a
Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +2%
89.6%
Realme GT Neo 5
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +17%
1487
Realme GT Neo 5
1269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +19%
5086
Realme GT Neo 5
4278
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +28%
1279410
Realme GT Neo 5
997054
CPU 278655 -
GPU 578893 -
Memory 241568 -
UX 189574 -
Total score 1279410 997054
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +56%
12802
Realme GT Neo 5
8194
Max surface temperature 36 °C -
Stability 82% 61%
Graphics test 76 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 12802 8194
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (8th and 51st place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 17:34 hr -
Gaming 04:37 hr -
Standby 99 hr -
General battery life
13 Pro
33:56 hr
Realme GT Neo 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 112°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro
88.5 dB
Realme GT Neo 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 February 2023
Release date December 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

