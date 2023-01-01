Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1279K versus 819K)
- Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1250 against 844 nits)
- 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
- Shows 9% longer battery life (36:57 vs 33:56 hours)
- Weighs 34.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
89
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|750 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.3%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|495 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|229 g (8.08 oz)
|194.5 g (6.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +32%
1487
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +47%
5086
3456
|CPU
|278655
|209372
|GPU
|578893
|299037
|Memory
|241568
|150695
|UX
|189574
|160908
|Total score
|1279410
|819404
|Max surface temperature
|36 °C
|48.3 °C
|Stability
|82%
|71%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|35 FPS
|Graphics score
|12802
|5861
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (8th and 93rd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|32 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Yes (97% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|14:31 hr
|Watching video
|17:34 hr
|18:07 hr
|Gaming
|04:37 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|99 hr
|96 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (138th and 64th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.
