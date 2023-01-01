Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Realme GT2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Оппо Realme GT2
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Oppo Realme GT2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1279K versus 819K)
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1250 against 844 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (36:57 vs 33:56 hours)
  • Weighs 34.5 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Realme GT2

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 750 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.3%
PWM 120 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +48%
1250 nits
Realme GT2
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +5%
89.6%
Realme GT2
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 660
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +32%
1487
Realme GT2
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +47%
5086
Realme GT2
3456
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +56%
1279410
Realme GT2
819404
CPU 278655 209372
GPU 578893 299037
Memory 241568 150695
UX 189574 160908
Total score 1279410 819404
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +118%
12802
Realme GT2
5861
Max surface temperature 36 °C 48.3 °C
Stability 82% 71%
Graphics test 76 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 12802 5861
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (8th and 93rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 32 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 14:31 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 18:07 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 99 hr 96 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
33:56 hr
Realme GT2 +9%
36:57 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (138th and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro
136
Realme GT2
n/a
Video quality
13 Pro
129
Realme GT2
n/a
Generic camera score
13 Pro
136
Realme GT2
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +3%
88.5 dB
Realme GT2
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 January 2022
Release date December 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 13 Pro
2. 12 Pro vs 13 Pro
3. 12T Pro vs 13 Pro
4. OnePlus 11 vs 13 Pro
5. Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme GT2
6. Realme GT2 Pro vs Realme GT2
7. Honor 70 vs Realme GT2
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish