Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1242K versus 549K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (33:57 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1246 against 788 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 45W)
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4300 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 522 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.4%
PWM 120 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +58%
1246 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
788 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +3%
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G76 MP12
GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +109%
1485
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +98%
5070
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +126%
1242118
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
549886
CPU 253403 139273
GPU 565133 177762
Memory 228276 118225
UX 197160 114971
Total score 1242118 549886
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +278%
12742
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3374
Max surface temperature 36 °C 38.8 °C
Stability 79% 97%
Graphics test 76 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 12742 3374
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7235
Video editing - 5840
Photo editing - 19584
Data manipulation - 6802
Writing score - 11019
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0
OS size 32 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 4820 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 07:47 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 14:19 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 04:55 hr
Standby 99 hr 97 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +22%
33:57 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.6
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +3%
88.5 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 August 2019
Release date December 2022 August 2019
SAR (head) - 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 0 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

