Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1276K versus 549K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1276K versus 549K) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1235 against 1021 nits)

Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1235 against 1021 nits) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Weighs 21 grams less

Weighs 21 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 496 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 96.9% PWM 120 Hz 245 Hz Response time 2 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro +21% 1235 nits Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1021 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro 89.6% Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2% 91.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 32 GB 34.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (43% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:59 hr Watching video - 13:52 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 74 hr General battery life 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 122 Video quality 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 106 Generic camera score 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Pro 88.5 dB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 88.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 August 2020 Release date December 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.