Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1242K versus 647K)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (1246 against 819 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (522 vs 407 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.7%
PWM 120 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 2 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +52%
1246 nits
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +6%
89.6%
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Max clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 650
GPU clock 680 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1202 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +65%
1485
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +56%
5070
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3246
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +92%
1242118
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
647873
CPU 253403 184944
GPU 565133 221745
Memory 228276 105390
UX 197160 141739
Total score 1242118 647873
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +229%
12742
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3873
Max surface temperature 36 °C 37.9 °C
Stability 79% 91%
Graphics test 76 FPS 23 FPS
Graphics score 12742 3873
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9805
Video editing - 7172
Photo editing - 29907
Data manipulation - 9768
Writing score - 13176
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0
OS size 32 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 10:02 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 15:39 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 04:33 hr
Standby 99 hr 110 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +6%
33:57 hr
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
32:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro
88.5 dB
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +2%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2020
Release date December 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 15 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

