Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 523K)
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 19% longer battery life (33:56 vs 28:26 hours)
- Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1260 against 801 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Weighs 43 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|524 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.7%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|214 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|229 g (8.08 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1196 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +64%
1500
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +77%
5134
2900
|CPU
|278655
|135748
|GPU
|578893
|155476
|Memory
|241568
|113898
|UX
|189574
|115935
|Total score
|1294279
|523319
|Max surface temperature
|36 °C
|48.1 °C
|Stability
|82%
|50%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|12802
|4293
|Web score
|-
|8688
|Video editing
|-
|5887
|Photo editing
|-
|30778
|Data manipulation
|-
|8535
|Writing score
|-
|12229
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|32 GB
|23.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|09:33 hr
|Watching video
|17:34 hr
|13:44 hr
|Gaming
|04:37 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|99 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
13 Pro +7%
136
127
Video quality
13 Pro +29%
129
100
Generic camera score
13 Pro +15%
136
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2020
|Release date
|December 2022
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
- Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.
