Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 523K)

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 19% longer battery life (33:56 vs 28:26 hours)

Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1260 against 801 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Weighs 43 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.7% PWM 120 Hz 214 Hz Response time 2 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro +57% 1260 nits Galaxy S20 Plus 801 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro 89.6% Galaxy S20 Plus +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1 OS size 32 GB 23.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (100% in 84 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 09:33 hr Watching video 17:34 hr 13:44 hr Gaming 04:37 hr 03:56 hr Standby 99 hr 92 hr General battery life 13 Pro +19% 33:56 hr Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 1.1x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro +7% 136 Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Video quality 13 Pro +29% 129 Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Generic camera score 13 Pro +15% 136 Galaxy S20 Plus 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 13 Pro +4% 88.5 dB Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 February 2020 Release date December 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on 13 Pro: - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.