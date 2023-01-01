Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Xiaomi 13 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1294K versus 523K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (33:56 vs 28:26 hours)
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1260 against 801 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.7%
PWM 120 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 2 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +57%
1260 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max clock 3200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 680 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +64%
1500
Galaxy S20 Plus
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +77%
5134
Galaxy S20 Plus
2900
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +147%
1294279
Galaxy S20 Plus
523319
CPU 278655 135748
GPU 578893 155476
Memory 241568 113898
UX 189574 115935
Total score 1294279 523319
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +198%
12802
Galaxy S20 Plus
4293
Max surface temperature 36 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 82% 50%
Graphics test 76 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 12802 4293
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8688
Video editing - 5887
Photo editing - 30778
Data manipulation - 8535
Writing score - 12229
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1
OS size 32 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 13:44 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 99 hr 92 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +19%
33:56 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
28:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro +7%
136
Galaxy S20 Plus
127
Video quality
13 Pro +29%
129
Galaxy S20 Plus
100
Generic camera score
13 Pro +15%
136
Galaxy S20 Plus
118

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Pro +4%
88.5 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 February 2020
Release date December 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
    - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

