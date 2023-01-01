Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.