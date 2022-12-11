Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22

Ксиаоми 13 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1120 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3700 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1224K versus 928K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 23% higher pixel density (522 vs 425 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Weighs 62 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Galaxy S22

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 780 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 239 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S22
862 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 229 gramm (8.08 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro +3%
89.6%
Galaxy S22
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock - 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +27%
1511
Galaxy S22
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +47%
5360
Galaxy S22
3638
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +32%
1224837
Galaxy S22
928964
CPU - 227100
GPU - 383658
Memory - 149592
UX - 160666
Total score 1224837 928964
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S22
6530
Stability - 59%
Graphics test - 39 FPS
Graphics score - 6530
PCMark 3.0 score - 12411
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0
OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S22
119
Video quality
13 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S22
116
Generic camera score
13 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S22
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S22
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 February 2022
Release date December 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
4. Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S22
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22
7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Google Pixel 6a vs Samsung Galaxy S22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish