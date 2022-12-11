Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1224K versus 967K)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1511 and 1212 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|90.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|229 gramm (8.08 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +25%
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +62%
5360
|CPU
|-
|231882
|GPU
|-
|393268
|Memory
|-
|161153
|UX
|-
|173259
|Total score
|1224837
|967430
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|48 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8027
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13039
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (6th and 43rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|0:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50.3 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).
