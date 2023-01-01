Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 40% higher pixel density (522 vs 374 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4400 mAh
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1276K versus 1018K)
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1235 against 999 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 55.5 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
Galaxy Z Fold 4

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 522 ppi 374 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.5%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +24%
1235 nits
Galaxy Z Fold 4
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 130.1 mm (5.12 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 263 g (9.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Burgundy
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +1%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +11%
1473
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +24%
5000
Galaxy Z Fold 4
4019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +25%
1276033
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1018503
CPU 278655 229152
GPU 578893 446724
Memory 241568 180504
UX 189574 169526
Total score 1276033 1018503
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +34%
12832
Galaxy Z Fold 4
9607
Stability 78% 61%
Graphics test 76 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 12832 9607
PCMark 3.0 score - 13934
AnTuTu Ranking List (8th and 36th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:26 hr
Watching video - 13:32 hr
Gaming - 04:32 hr
Standby - 101 hr
General battery life
13 Pro
n/a
Galaxy Z Fold 4
29:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 123°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro +1%
88.5 dB
Galaxy Z Fold 4
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 August 2022
Release date December 2022 August 2022
SAR (head) - 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and design.

