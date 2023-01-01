Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 40% higher pixel density (522 vs 374 PPI)

40% higher pixel density (522 vs 374 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4400 mAh

Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4400 mAh 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1276K versus 1018K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1276K versus 1018K) Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1235 against 999 nits)

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (1235 against 999 nits) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 55.5 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 55.5 mm narrower Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 7.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 522 ppi 374 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 95.5% PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz Response time 2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro +24% 1235 nits Galaxy Z Fold 4 999 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 263 g (9.28 oz) Waterproof IP68 IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Burgundy Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro 89.6% Galaxy Z Fold 4 +1% 90.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4400 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (11 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:21 hr 1:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:26 hr Watching video - 13:32 hr Gaming - 04:32 hr Standby - 101 hr General battery life 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 123° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8 Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Video quality 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 Generic camera score 13 Pro n/a Galaxy Z Fold 4 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Pro +1% 88.5 dB Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 August 2022 Release date December 2022 August 2022 SAR (head) - 1.3 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and design.