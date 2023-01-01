Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs X90 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Vivo X90 Pro

VS
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Vivo X90 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Vivo X90 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1246 against 931 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (522 vs 453 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
97
X90 Pro
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13 Pro
97
X90 Pro
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
85
X90 Pro
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
80
X90 Pro
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
90
X90 Pro
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
89
X90 Pro
88

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
X90 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro +34%
1246 nits
X90 Pro
931 nits
Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164.07 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.53 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 9.34 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 214.85 g (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
X90 Pro +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +1%
1485
X90 Pro
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro
5072
X90 Pro
5084
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +7%
1284589
X90 Pro
1201177
CPU 278655 276210
GPU 578893 501124
Memory 241568 235287
UX 189574 200088
Total score 1284589 1201177
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro +5%
12832
X90 Pro
12214
Stability 78% 96%
Graphics test 76 FPS 73 FPS
Graphics score 12832 12214
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (6th and 13th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch OS 13
OS size 32 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4870 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 12:54 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 14:44 hr
Gaming 04:37 hr 05:03 hr
Standby 99 hr 86 hr
General battery life
13 Pro +5%
33:56 hr
X90 Pro
32:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50.3 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 108°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Pro
n/a
X90 Pro
133
Video quality
13 Pro
n/a
X90 Pro
133
Generic camera score
13 Pro
n/a
X90 Pro
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
88.5 dB
X90 Pro +4%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (71.4%)
6 (28.6%)
Total votes: 21

