Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.