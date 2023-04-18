Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

90 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
82 out of 100
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1311K versus 807K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 27W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1215 against 1055 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (43:44 vs 35:00 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1749 and 1490 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Ultra
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Ultra +15%
1215 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max
1055 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.18 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.64 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Ultra +2%
89.5%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A15 GPU
GPU shading units 2560 640
GPU clock 680 MHz 1338 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~1712.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Ultra
1490
iPhone 13 Pro Max +17%
1749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Ultra +8%
5078
iPhone 13 Pro Max
4712
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Ultra +62%
1311580
iPhone 13 Pro Max
807564
CPU 274578 213922
GPU 581047 338801
Memory 250921 119504
UX 196580 134582
Total score 1311580 807564
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Ultra +26%
11951
iPhone 13 Pro Max
9449
Max surface temperature 52 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 85% 82%
Graphics test 71 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 11951 9449
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh
Max charge power 90 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:19 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 15:02 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 108 hr 140 hr
General battery life
13 Ultra
35:00 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +25%
43:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (128th and 9th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Ultra +12%
89.5 dB
iPhone 13 Pro Max
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2021
Release date April 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 90 W -
Further details
Notes on 13 Ultra:
    - The rear cover is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

