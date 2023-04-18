Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1297K versus 939K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1885 and 1483 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Ultra
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Ultra +1%
89.5%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Ultra
1483
iPhone 14 Pro Max +27%
1885
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Ultra
5040
iPhone 14 Pro Max +7%
5375
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Ultra +38%
1297186
iPhone 14 Pro Max
939977
CPU - 248335
GPU - 394336
Memory - 153536
UX - 147260
Total score 1297186 939977
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9835
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 90 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:02 hr
Watching video - 21:10 hr
Gaming - 07:13 hr
Standby - 156 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2022
Release date April 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

