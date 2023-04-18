Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 13 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh

Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1297K versus 939K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1297K versus 939K) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (522 vs 460 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1885 and 1483 points

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1885 and 1483 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Ultra USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1300 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 1753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 13 Ultra +1% 89.5% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 90 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:02 hr Watching video - 21:10 hr Gaming - 07:13 hr Standby - 156 hr General battery life 13 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 45:56 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 120° Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 22 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality 13 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score 13 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 13 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 September 2022 Release date April 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.