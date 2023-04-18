Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Ultra vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Apple iPhone XR

90 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
VS
56 out of 100
Apple iPhone XR
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 56 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1533K versus 633K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 15W)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 89% higher peak brightness (1199 against 635 nits)
  • 60% higher pixel density (522 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Ultra
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 100%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Ultra +89%
1199 nits
iPhone XR
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.18 mm (6.42 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.64 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Ultra +13%
89.5%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A12 GPU
GPU shading units 2560 256
GPU clock 680 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
13 Ultra +71%
1995
iPhone XR
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13 Ultra +79%
5417
iPhone XR
3018
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
13 Ultra +142%
1533466
iPhone XR
633774
CPU 376532 180501
GPU 598629 203202
Memory 289746 123963
UX 271122 132209
Total score 1533466 633774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Ultra +130%
11959
iPhone XR
5207
Max surface temperature 52 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 85% 69%
Graphics test 71 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 11959 5207
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 90 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:19 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 15:02 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 05:07 hr
Standby 108 hr 123 hr
General battery life
13 Ultra +6%
35:00 hr
iPhone XR
33:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° -
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Ultra from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
13 Ultra +34%
138
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
13 Ultra +43%
137
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
13 Ultra +39%
140
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
13 Ultra +3%
89.5 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2018
Release date April 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 90 W -
Further details
Notes on 13 Ultra:
    - The rear cover is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
