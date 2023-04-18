Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 56 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.