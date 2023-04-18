Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1297K versus 789K)

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1055 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 522 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1300 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 Pro 1083 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Ultra +1% 89.5% Pixel 7 Pro 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 90 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:10 hr Watching video - 14:51 hr Gaming - 04:48 hr Standby - 76 hr General battery life 13 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 126° Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality 13 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score 13 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 13 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 October 2022 Release date April 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is definitely a better buy.